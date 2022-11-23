Rants and Raves | Nov. 25, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County Supervisors delay certifying election as ‘political statement’ – Three more election deniers.

Mohave County sends $2 million back to U.S. treasury – I agree with Supervisor Hildy Angius when she says, “At some point, you just have to say ‘enough.” Someone please run against her next time! We need someone more balanced with a true desire to represent all constituents over self.

General Election – Thank you voters for electing good people and opposed anti-democratic measures. We did good.

Republicans screw us again – The Republican Mohave Board of Supervisors are not certifying the elections results in solidarity with Cochise County Republican officials. Once again, partisanship and loyalty to an insane former president reigns supreme. Pray God helps us.