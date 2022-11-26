Brenda Lobue guides county’s nutrition and health promotions

KINGMAN – The Nutrition and Health Promotions Division of the Mohave County Health Department is vital to its residents and recently promoted manager Brenda LoBue has been part of the county for 25 years.



Staying away from big city environments throughout her life, she was born and raised in the small Iowa town of Camanche, along the Mississippi River in Clinton County.

She graduated from Iowa State University in Ames with a bachelor of science degree in the dietetics program. While in college, she worked three different part-time jobs to help support herself.

After college, LoBue worked as a Registered Dietitian at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics supervising the staff dining areas of the cafeteria and mentoring dietetic interns. She also worked to help standardize the recipes for the cook-chill division in the kitchen. The cook-chill division is responsible for making sauces, gravies and soup to help cut down on the preparation time for the considerable amounts of food prepared for the patients, staff and visitors at the hospital.

LoBue moved to Mohave County in 1996 and has lived throughout the area, including Kingman, Bullhead City, Laughlin, and Lake Havasu City. She finally settled down in Kingman, started her lengthy career in Mohave County government, working in the Tobacco Use Prevention Program for a few months. She says: “The goal of the Tobacco Use Prevention Program is to help reduce the use of tobacco and nicotine-related products to help reduce the risks of chronic diseases that are associated with the use of these products."

She then transitioned over to working as a supervisor in the WIC (the Women Infants and Children Supplemental Food) program. For the majority of her career with the county, LoBue has worked in the WIC program as both a supervisor, registered dietitian and lactation consultant.

At one point in the early 2000s, LoBue temporarily worked in a position to help recruit volunteers for the Emergency Response Team for the Public Health Department. She also worked on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with eligible participants, to educate them on the importance of good nutrition and physical activity.

LoBue has two children, Gabi and Mitchell. Her daughter is in college in the nursing program and her son is an ICU nurse. She also has a brother and seven stepsisters. Her parents live in Mohave County, but are originally from Iowa. Having them nearby is a major plus for LoBue. Her extended, in-house family with her significant other is Leanna, their long-time, 13-year-old pet Schnauzer.

LoBue enjoys playing piano, tennis, hiking, skiing and card games such as cribbage. She plays in a cribbage tournament in Las Vegas every year for each anniversary celebration with her partner.



LoBue’s favorite part of her county position is working with people, whether it is the public or her county team “to help make a difference in the communities in which we serve.”

She adds that her co-workers in county health “are some of the hardest working individuals that I know, who are passionate about their careers and their community. I have seen many individuals in our department go out of their way to help the community as well as one another.”

(This is one in a series of profiles of Mohave County employees written by the Mohave County Communications Office.)