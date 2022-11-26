OFFERS
Sun, Nov. 27
Continued clear and cold in this week’s forecast

Originally Published: November 26, 2022 5:04 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, November 26, 2022 6:01 PM

KINGMAN – If you like the recent weather, more of the same is in store.

The high temperatures in Kingman will range from 61 degrees on Sunday, Nov. 27 to just 54 degrees on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

Overnight lows will be near freezing or below throughout the seven-day forecast period, the weather service predicted.

The low Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is expected to drop down to 31 degrees.

It is forecast to be windy on Monday, with south winds of 15 mph to 20 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Clear skies are forecast for the early part of the week.

The first chance of precipitation in the forecast is a slight chance of showers forecast for Friday, Dec. 2.

