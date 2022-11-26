Havasu history museum entering new era

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Jillian Usher has a passion for preserving Lake Havasu City’s past, and is now charged with leading the Lake Havasu Museum of History into the future as the nonprofit’s permanent executive director.

Usher had been serving as the museum’s interim director since November 2021, until the Board of Directors decided to offer Usher the position permanently during its meeting this October.

“I’m honored to have the title of executive director,” Usher said. “It’s very important to me, because I was born and raised in Havasu. It is important to me to preserve the history of Havasu and to integrate the museum into the community more.”

Usher took over the position on an interim basis following the arrest of then-executive director Hannah Rangel on charges of grand theft by employee and identity theft stemming from Rangel’s time as an administrator at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, prior to moving to Havasu.

Lake Havasu Historical Society President Melanie Preston said the Board of Directors has been impressed with the quality of exhibits and educational opportunities the museum has been offering under Usher’s watch.

“I feel like the museum is going in a positive direction and bringing more people in – and the other board members feel the same way,” Preston said. “So we decided to extend the offer to be the permanent director.”

Preston says Usher has proven herself during her time as the interim director, and the board is excited for her plans for the museum moving forward.

“She is kind of unique because she is young, but at the same time she grew up in this town and she has a passion for it – which we can all see on the board,” Preston said. “She wants to make this a place where people, whether they have lived here for years or are just visiting, can come and take in the history of Havasu and understand where we live a little bit more. She is very passionate about that. Because of that, the changes that she has made over the past year to the exhibits we have, have really reflected the town and brought people in that might not normally go to the museum. The museum has grown as a result of that.”

Preston said the museum’s current featured exhibit – Lake Havasu City: The Early Years – is also one of her favorites.

“We have been able to pull out some of the old collections and pictures that we have had sitting in the back. That was pretty much all her idea,” Preston said. “We also partnered with the Havasu Art Trail to do an exhibit where we brought artists in from the community and did a gallery. It was partly a fundraiser for the museum, and also to display local artists in the area. I thought that went very well, and was very well done.”

Usher said during her time as the interim director, she tried to take a step back to evaluate the larger needs of the organization – and how to address them. She said her main goals moving forward are to improve the accuracy and preservation of the museum’s collections, and to expand its educational offerings.

Both of those goals are already underway.

Usher said the museum received a grant from Walmart in March that allowed it to begin digitizing its extensive collection of local photos, relics and information.

“It helps preserve the collection for longer, in a new facet. It is good for protection because if something were to happen to the brick and mortar institution, at least our digital presence would be there and that collection of information and images would be saved,” Usher said. “We take our cataloged images, confirm their accuracy, and then publish them to a community-accessible file.”

The new digital collection was officially unveiled last month as a benefit for museum members. The collection currently consists of about 30 photos. Usher said new batches of images will be added to the digital collection periodically throughout the year.

“We will probably do themed launches,” Usher said. “This first one is the early Havasu series.”

As for education, Usher said she has been trying to find ways to get youth interested in local history, and to think of the museum as a place to go for something to do.

She said the museum has taken multiple approaches to the issue in order to address multiple age groups.

For young children, the museum hosts Kid’s Spot – a program that provides a variety of free classes for kids on Saturdays.

“It has been bringing families in here,” Usher said. “We estimated that we served about 500 families last year, which is exciting to say and exciting to see.”

Usher said the program is on hold during the fall and winter, as Havasu’s youth have become busy with school, sports, and other extracurricular activities. She said Kid’s Spot will resume in the spring and run through the summer.

For the older kids, Usher has created the Young Curators this year. It is a 6-week program that dives into a different aspect of museum operations each week.

“They learn about docentship, collections, preservation, exhibitions, and education,” Usher said. “We wanted to give them an idea that they can use their creative skills in a professional setting. We also teach them interview skills, we teach them professionalism skills, application skills, and we will be teaching personal self-marketing skills.”

Usher said volunteer Michelle Gough has also played a big role in getting the Young Curators going and planning its curriculum.

The Young Curators has already kicked off as a pilot program with its first class currently midway through the program. Usher said the plan is to do a soft launch in the spring, and a formal launch of the program next fall.

“We are hoping that we can translate it so we can provide it for other museums in the area, different creative institutions, and then we want to do different tiers,” Usher said. “We want to launch an early childhood level and then a senior and adult education level. We want to take that idea that we can be an educational institution beyond just the history that we provide.”

The Lake Havasu Museum of History is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with admission by donation. The current featured exhibit, Lake Havasu City: The Early Years, will remain on display into February when it will be replaced by a holocaust exhibit titled “Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto.”