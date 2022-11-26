OFFERS
Kingman issues 10 building permits

Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Nov. 25. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 26, 2022 5:06 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, November 26, 2022 6:02 PM

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week of Friday, Nov. 25:

– Interstate Steel: 4925 Scotty Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $895.54

– SunUp America LLC: 2805 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 534 Lomas Flojas, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3384 Laramie Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 3320 Sage St., Kignamn; electric; $128

– One World Energy LLC: 3565 Skylark Drive, Kingman; electrical $128

– Angle Solar: 3276 Cherri Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 5465 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Enhanced Electric: 2014 Davis Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– John K Hough: 107 Spring St., Kingman; remodel; $1,045.52

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week of Friday, Nov. 18:

– Mohave Valley Fire District: 1395 E. Levee Way, Mohave Valley; demo ext radio tower

– Gila Electronics: 1451 E. Willow Drive, Mohave Valley; demo ext radio tower

– Duran, Randy: 26195 N. Peach Lane, Meadview; 200 amp electrical to ext 16 x 16 shed

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC DBA Mohave Shadez: 5530 W. Burro Drive, Golden Valley; attached awning to existing m/h 952sqft

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC DBA Mohave Shadez: 3676 N Avra Road, Golden Valley; attached awning 12x30 to m/h

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC DBA Mohave Shadez: 3125 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; attached awnings replacement 7’7”x32’

– Clark, Tracy: 1822 Greer Road, Golden Valley; 200amp service for existing shop

– Mohave Roofing Company: 1318 Levee Drive; Mohave Valley; re-roof

– Mohave Roofing Company: Mohave Valley; re-roof

– Kingman; 100 amp electrical service to well pump

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 3550 E. Warbler Lane, Kingman; 40 gal gas water heater & gas line

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; tankless water heater

– Dabella Exteriors LLC: 2650 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; re-roof, one layer

– Dougharty, Gary: 4069 Lum Ave., Kingman; up to 200 amp electrical service

– Kingman Smith Gary: 6756 W. Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; demo back to vacant

