NBA suspends Lakers’ Beverley for shoving Ayton

LOS ANGELES – The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind.

The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary.

It's the second time he’s been suspended for shoving from behind; the other came in the Los Angeles Clippers' 2021 playoff run, when he struck Suns guard Chris Paul from the back.

“The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts," the NBA said.

Beverley was ejected with 3:55 left in the Lakers' loss at Phoenix on Tuesday. Phoenix's Devin Booker committed a flagrant foul against the Lakers' Austin Reaves, who remained on the floor briefly after the hit. Ayton stepped toward Reaves when he was still down, and Beverley charged in to give Ayton a shove. Ayton and Beverley were both assessed technical fouls, and Beverley was ejected.

Beverley will be eligible to return Wednesday against Portland. He is averaging a career-low 4.1 points this season on just 27% shooting