Obituary | Grace Anita Hopkins Fass

Grace Anita Hopkins Fass passed peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona on Nov. 17, 2022 under the care of her family and home hospice.

She was born in Eugene, Oregon on March 5, 1949 to Thelma Marie Deckard Hopkins and Wallace Raymond Hopkins.

Her family moved from Oregon to Santa Paula, California when she was weeks old. Grace remained in Santa Paula and married Raymond Emile Massie in 1966, and gave birth to three daughters, Wendie, Cindie and Brendie. She and her girls moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1980 where she met and married Vernon Fass in 1981.

Grace and her three daughters along with Vernon and his three sons, all under one roof, made quite a rambunctious but cohesive family. Grace took pride in becoming a verified member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants, and would attend events in honor of her lineage.

Grace pursued her education in California, which she continued at Mohave Community College in Kingman, and graduated in one of their first nursing programs in 1985. She later returned to Northern Arizona University (Satellite Program) and earned her Bachelors in Education.

She was an RN at Kingman Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. In 1991 Grace received an award from the State of Arizona as the Medical Surgical Nurse of the Year. She also worked for several years as a school nurse at Kingman Middle School and in the Williams School District, in Williams, Arizona. In later years she taught the Certified Nursing Assistant program for MCC.

The last seven years, Grace took great pleasure in assisting in raising her two youngest great-grandsons. In 2020, when schools were closed, she worked diligently to help the two boys with “readin’ and writin’ and ‘rithmetic” and all the other aspects of their education.

Grace enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a selfless woman with a caregiving heart and passion for helping others.

She will certainly be missed by her family and friends, including all of her “old lady friends” at TOPs and her canasta group not to mention all her longtime friends at the Kingman Seventh-Day Adventist Church where she had taught children classes and helped with Vacation Bible School, all of which continually supported her this last year with meals, candy, visits, flowers, phone calls and literally hundreds of cards.

Grace is survived by her husband of over 40 years Vernon Fass; children Wendie Massie Troupe (Tom), Cindie Massie Yazel (Jeff), and Brendie Massie Harrison; sons Jeremy Fass (Crystal and Jarmin Fass (Alisha); grandsons Mason Yazel (Jessica), Lindsey Troupe and Dylan Fass: granddaughters Kara Fass (Michael), Brandi Fass (Dylan), Sloan Fass Holmes (Gavin), Fiona Fass and Ariana Fass; great-grandsons Kegan Scott Yazel, Jaxon Scott Yazel, Carter James Yazel and Arthur Kenneth Holmes; great-granddaughters Kennedy Grace Yazel and Aubree Elizabeth Nicoletti; and brothers Wesley Hopkins (Sally) and Joe Hopkins (Dorine). Grace was preceded in death by her grandsons Scott Kegan Yazel Raymond Jeffrey Yazel; and son James Vernon Fass.