Preps: Kingman Academy boys beat MHP 69-50

PHOENIX – Kingman Academy battled back from a first-quarter deficit to beat homestanding Madision High Prep High School 69-50 in a boys basketball game played Friday, Nov. 18 in Phoenix.

Academy took a double-digit after three quarters, and put things away by dominating Madison Highland 18-9 in the final frame.

Academy improved to 2-0 for the season with the win. Madison Highland is 2-1.

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 48, Madison Highland 25

PHOENIX – Kingman Academy dominated Madison Highland 28-25 in a high school girls basketball game played Friday, Nov. 18. No statistics were available.