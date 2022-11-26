Storage firm to rent U-Hauls

MOHAVE VALLEY — U-Haul Company of Arizona has announced that Mohave Valley Self Storage has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Mohave Valley community.

Mohave Valley Self Storage at 2038 E. Courtwright Road will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Customers can reserve U-Haul products by calling the new dealer location at 928-788-0291 or by visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Mohave-Valley-AZ-86440/043071/.

Mohave Valley Self Storage owner Dennis Sixbery said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Mohave County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

“Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises,” U-haul wrote in a news release. “They are small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.