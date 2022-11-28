OFFERS
Mon, Nov. 28
San Bernardino County deputies kill suspect in triple homicide

Austin Lee Edwards (Courtesy photo)

Austin Lee Edwards (Courtesy photo)

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: November 28, 2022 12:05 p.m.

NEEDLES — A man who was suspected in the deaths of three people found in a burning home in Riverside, California, was shot to death Friday night by sheriff’s deputies in Kelso, an unincorporated community west of Needles.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies after he fired a gun at officers.

A news release said Edwards recently worked for Virginia State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

Law enforcement officials say Edwards was suspected in the deaths of Mark Winek, 69, Shari Winek, 65, and their daughter, Brooke Winek, 38. The family members were found in a burning home in Riverside on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Times, investigators determined that the woman involved in a reported disturbance outside the home was a teenager who lived in the house. The man she was with, Edwards, reportedly met the girl online and misrepresented who he was. Edwards traveled from Virginia to Riverside, where he parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to the teen’s home.

The exact cause and manner of the three deaths are under investigation, but police believe Edwards murdered the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before taking the teen to his vehicle and driving away, according to officials.

The teen was not harmed.

Edwards was tracked to the San Bernardino community of Kelso, about 80 miles west of Needles, when deputies from the Morongo Basin Station saw his red Kia Soul on Highway 247 just after 1 p.m. Friday.

They followed Edwards from a distance until SWAT officers could catch up. When SWAT attempted to pull him over, Edwards led them on a chase that involved him firing at officers. He struck the SWAT vehicle several times, the sheriff’s department said. Edwards lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road.

His female passenger got out of the car and was taken by deputies.

Edwards then pointed a gun at the sheriff’s helicopter and deputies fired at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials say the case is still under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted.

Initial reports falsely indicated the shooting occurred in Needles.

