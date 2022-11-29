OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 29
Bureau of Land Management approves mine exploration near Yucca

Originally Published: November 29, 2022 5:08 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 29, 2022 5:54 PM

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has issued a decision approving the Exploration Plan of Operations for the Antler Operations Exploration Project as analyzed in Environmental Assessment No. DOI-BLM-AZ-C010-2022-0017-EA.

The decision approves the exploration drilling program for hard-rock minerals in an area approximately 9 miles east of the intersection of U.S. Interstate 40 and Boriana Mine Road near the town of Yucca

A BLM news release said the project’s proposed disturbance activities include constructing drill pads and temporary access roads; improving and maintaining existing access roads; drilling and drilling support activities; and conducting concurrent reclamation where practicable. The work will reclaim the remaining disturbed areas at the end of the drilling program.

All proposed surface disturbance would occur within the 512-acre project area on public land administered by BLM. Up to 50 drill pads may be constructed, each approximately 72 feet by 90 feet in size. They can also build up to 3.6 miles of new access roads.

The total new surface disturbance would not exceed 19 acres.

The BLM issued a Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact based on the analysis provided in the Antler Operations Project Environmental Assessment. The Environmental Assessment is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register project webpage: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2017835/510

If you would like to receive a hard copy of the decision, contact the BLM Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700. If you have project-related questions contact geologist Paul Misiaszek at pmisiasz@blm.gov or 928-718-3700.

