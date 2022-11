John Elmer Nichols was born Oct. 1, 1965 and passed away Oct. 27, 2022 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Living in Kingman since 1976, he attended school in Kingman, and worked down at the river as a dishwasher for four-to-five years.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. McNew, and a brother, Jerry Nichols brother of Sorgon City in the Philippines.