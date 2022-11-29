Guest Column | Arizona’s housing shortfall is real but so is progress

Arizona added 269 people every day in 2021, according to Census data. That’s nearly 100,000 new residents. With a high quality of life and businesses with limitless opportunities in all corners of our state, people continue to move here in droves. But just as is the case nationally, finding affordable housing is becoming more and more challenging.

With approximately 270,000 housing units needed right now to meet current demand, we have a lot of work ahead, but the good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Under Gov. Doug Ducey’s leadership, we at the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) are finding unique and innovative solutions and achieving tangible success in our mission to end our state’s housing crisis.

Over this past year, my first full year as director, ADOH targeted our resources on breaking down barriers to affordable housing development in rural communities and finding creative ways to get as much funding to as many rural projects as possible. By incentivizing rural development, we were able to achieve several noteworthy accomplishments.

With the help of unprecedented public outreach and feedback, we streamlined the process of awarding federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). ADOH established policies that addressed Arizona’s housing needs, reduced the application manual from 300 pages to less than 50, and eliminated duplicate processes and excess regulation.

The application manual, called the Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP), ensures at least three rural projects each time we award competitive LIHTC with additional possibilities for rehabilitation projects. In 2022, this resulted in 33 applications – the most in Arizona history – for competitive LIHTC projects with an 80% increase in applications from rural Arizona communities. Of the 16 projects that received competitive LIHTC awards, seven were in rural communities – which is the most in state history. Two of those, one in Yavapai County and one in Gila County, are the first rural projects ever awarded State Tax Credit funding ($1 million each).

Furthermore, the new State Tax Credit program, signed into law by Ducey in June 2021, requires half of $4 million in annual state funding be awarded to rural affordable housing projects. The state LIHTC program offers additional funding to federal LIHTC winners to ensure affordable housing projects move forward.

We deliberately crafted our new QAP to ensure LIHTC is allocated to both urban and rural communities. The QAP includes rural-specific scoring criteria to allow rural projects to score competitively with similar urban projects.

In addition to LIHTC and for quick occupancy housing solutions, we funded the purchase and conversion of two hotels to permanent housing in Flagstaff with two more rural hotel purchases in the queue. ADOH also has $10 million in funding available to preserve existing affordable housing in rural communities.

Our work is not done, but as these accomplishments in rural Arizona show, we are a lot further along compared to last year. We will continue to develop more solutions and funding sources, and leverage those into more affordable housing until all Arizonans have a safe, clean, affordable place to live.

(Tom Simplot is director of the Arizona Department of Housing.)