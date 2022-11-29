Heidi Asplin’s 1st mule deer is a dandy

There are many things that we experience for the first time that we will never forget.

For Kingman resident Heidi Asplin, taking her first mule deer buck on a recent hunt in northern Arizona is one of those experiences she’ll probably not forget.

While her hunt would lead to her taking a big buck, Heidi is no rookie when it comes to hunting in Arizona.

In the past she has taken a 6x6 bull elk and one of Arizona’s most sought-after trophies, a mountain lion.

This year’s deer hunting adventure started when Heidi, husband Danny and brother-in-law Leroy applied together for tags in the famed Unit 13A, which is known as part of the Arizona Strip.

There were just 35 tags available, but the Asplin’s had accumulated a lot of bonus points.

But Lady Luck didn’t shine of them and they did not draw a tag.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story.

In Arizona if someone turns a tag back to the Arizona Game and Fish Department they have the option of offering it to the next applicant who was on the draw list.

And that person was Heidi, who was applicant A on the Asplin’s application.

A person who had drawn tag No. 29 had turned it back in for some unknown reason, and Heidi had the coveted tag.

So, it was time to prepare for the hunt. While Heidi was the tag holder, both Danny and Leroy would be going along to assist with glassing and camp duties. The Asplins opted to take their 38-foot fifth-wheel camper, along with a side-by-side that Leroy would bring up.

There was going to be just one matter that the Asplins weren’t planning on and had no control of. The weather conditions were going to be awful during their November hunt. A powerful winter storm had moved into northern Arizona just a few days before the hunt started, and Unit 13A was going to receive a lot of snow.

And with the snow came temperatures at night in the teens, and daytime temperatures that were just warm enough to melt a lot of the snow and turn the roads into rutted, slimy, muddy quagmires.

The Asplins went up a few days before the hunt and were going to camp with Joe Herrero, his son Jimmy and myself for the hunt. Joe had got lucky and drew tag No. 34.

But things didn’t go so well when Danny’s 4x4 pulling the big 5th wheel got stuck on a muddy road. The Asplins would spend a couple of nights in their trailer that was stuck and then frozen into the very snow covered but muddy road.

We all finally got together and camped in a relatively dry area.

The first few days of the hunt, Heidi and her family group saw a lot of deer at different times. One day they saw 59 deer with 19 bucks, They also saw lots and lots of turkeys.

Since it was Heidi’s hunt, and she had a premium tag, there would be no hurry on pulling the trigger on her first buck.

This hunt is considered by many to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and with 10 days to hunt and the rut starting, patience was key.

The morning of day four, Herrero, got a buck of a lifetime. (That story in a few weeks.)

That evening I went over and talked to Danny and he asked if I wanted to stay and help for the remainder of the hunt. Leroy was going to have to leave before the hunt ended and Danny and Heidi had no one else coming up to help.

Of course, I jumped at the opportunity to help. I had hunted with Danny and Leroy one other time for antelope in Unit 5B.

I have to say, those guys are two of the best glassers around.

As the days started to add up, we were still seeing a lot of deer and quite a few bucks. We just weren’t seeing the quality and age class of deer that Heidi was looking for.

On Friday, the eighth day of the hunt, Leroy headed back to Kingman, and Danny, Heidi and I went to an area where we could do a lot of glassing. Snow was melting and it was almost impossible to hike in the slick mud.

The best plan was to glass the areas we could see and try to find bucks that were not roaming around trying to find hot does.

That morning Danny spotted a buck chasing a doe over two miles away. One buck chasing a single doe.

Danny thought it was a small 3x3, but I never saw it before the two deer moved into a thicket of junipers.

About a half hour later, I spotted two deer moving through brush and trees about 800 yards below us.

I could see it was a single doe who was being pushed by a large-bodied buck. I couldn’t get a good look at his rack, but he looked like a wide and heavy 3x3. I told Danny I thought the rack to be 30 inches wide.

Danny spoke with Heidi and off we went to the area where we last spotted the two deer. We were slipping and sliding down a muddy two-track when Heidi spotted a single doe on a nearby hilltop.

As I scanned the area with my binoculars, I could see antlers bobbing the brush. It was the big buck.

The buck stopped when he spotted the truck. “It’s him, Heidi!”

Heidi quickly got out and Danny set up the shooting sticks.

Heidi took aim at 154 yards and squeezed the trigger on her .308 bolt-action rifle.

I was watching the buck and saw hair fly and he dropped in his tracks. Her quest was over!

As the Asplins started up the hill I tried to keep up. Nope, no way this 72-year-old man was keeping up with those two very excited folks.

“Hey, he’s got four points on one side,” Danny said. The buck was a very respectful 4x3 with a 29 ¼ inch rack.

It had been a great hunting adventure and patience had been rewarded with a buck that will now share a spot in the Asplin’s Kingman home.