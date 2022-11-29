Kingman Concert Band to present ‘Old-Fashioned Christmas Concert’

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band will present An Old-Fashioned Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Kingman Presbyterian Church at 2425 Detroit Ave. in Kingman.

The concert is free and open to all ages, the band wrote in a news release.

Other concerts remaining this season will be “And All that Jazz” Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Journey Church, and “A Musical Mystery” on May 12 at 6 p.m. at the Mohave County Public Library – Kingman Branch.

Anyone who plays a wind or percussion musical instrument is welcome to join the band, which features musicials of all levels over the age of 18.

The band rehearses most Mondays from August through May at 7 p.m. in the Lee Williams High School band room.