MCC Shines set for Friday, Dec. 2 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The annual MCC Shines Christmas event will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Kingman Campus of Mohave Community College at 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 200, in Kingman.

Families are invited to bring their cameras and photograph the kids with Santa. Crafts, goody bags, refreshments and other fun surprises will be offered, according to an MCC news release. The event is free.

There will also be holiday letter-writing to members of the U.S. armed services.

Similar events are planned for the Lake Havasu Bullhead City and Colorado City campuses on Dec. 1.