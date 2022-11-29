Mohave County Supervisors hear complaints about medical examiner’s office

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisor heard ongoing complaints against the county medical examiner’s office, though no action was taken.

The county’s governing body appointed Mohave Valley-based Serenity Memorial Group, led by CEO John Hassett, last November to oversee duties performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office under a $1.1 million contract.

But in that time, county mortuaries including Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City have issued complaints of inconsistent records, misinformation and long delays in making decedents ready for burial or cremation by their loved ones.

Mohave County Director of Public Health Chad Kingsley – who is tasked with oversight of the Medical Examiner’s Office – addressed the county’s concerns, and those of local mortuary owners, during last week’s board of supervisors meeting.

The Mohave County Public Fiduciary is responsible for creating a list of funeral homes, which in rotation act as an “on-call” agency when a deceased person has no family members or connections who might otherwise send their remains to a mortuary of their choice.

According to Lietz-Fraze representatives, the number of requests for on-call assistance as listed in county records do match those recorded by local mortuaries themselves.

And those mortuaries have seen a sharp decline to their business, according to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home Director Kristen Lietz this month.

According to Kingsley, The Arizona Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers maintains records of death certificates issued each year, but that information is not accessible. As such, efforts to research possible inconsistency in records may be difficult.

Records of deaths in Mohave County aren’t only recorded by the fiduciary, but also by law enforcement officials, emergency dispatchers and information originating from multiple agencies. And when death occurs in Mohave County, those decedents may sometimes be transported to other areas of Arizona, where those deaths are then ultimately reported.

With computer software issues reported by the county and occasional instances of human error, Kingsley says inaccuracies in reporting may be bound to happen.

Questions have arose from local mortuary owners since Hassett was appointed to assume the Medical Examiner’s duties last year, with expressed doubts that Hassett, a mortuary owner himself, could perform those functions with no conflict of interest.

If that conflict of interest exists, Kingsley hasn’t determined where that conflict lies.

But according to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, conflict between mortuary businesses in Mohave County is nothing new. Lingenfelter himself served as Mohave County Procurement Director from 2004 to 2005.

“The mortuary rotation schedule has always been hyper-competitive,” Lingenfelter said. “I think that what we’re seeing is just inherent to the delivery model we have right now, and I don’t know what you can do about that. I think it’s going to get better as the public health department and public fiduciary become more involved.”

According to Lingenfelter, greater collaboration could ultimately result from the eventual planned construction of a new medical examiner’s office in Mohave County, toward which $5 million has already been budgeted by county officials.

“But this rotation schedule has always been contentious and very competitive,” Lingenfelter said. “I’m not sure exactly how you will solve that. But from the data that’s been shown, I’m not seeing anything to be incredibly alarmed about yet.”