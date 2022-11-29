Rants and Raves | Nov. 30, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Arizona experiences increase in child deaths – This headline and first sentence include firearms as a cause, but with no data. Is this a case of: “Tell a lie often enough and people will believe it?”

Mohave County Supervisors Travis Lingenfelter and Hildy Angius said they hope the Arizona Legislature will address the election in 2023 to make changes in elections and to help increase voter confidence in the election system. What are you people smoking! There is nothing wrong with the election system; just your candidates.

Prop 310 would have allowed NAFD to reopen station – The proposition was badly written, weakly argued and poorly timed. It’s best to get the public’s support before voting.

Mohave County Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould of District 5 said he does not want to be held by what “nine people in black robes dream up.” I thought we are a Constitutional County. I guess Gould wants a dictatorship where he decides what the law of the land is and not the rule of the Constitution.

UniSource asking to raise rates for transmission lines and maintenance I can understand. What I can’t understand is why I buy gas for my car at $4.09 a gallon while they buy their gas at $4.99 a gallon across the street?

Why Supervisors delayed certifying your votes – I have lived in Mohave County for 22 years, and seldom if ever agree with Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson. However, his conclusion to this article couldn’t be more accurate.



Mohave County sends $2 million back to U.S. Treasury – Results are what we want. Instead we get political posturing. I’m certain that with a little coordination Mohave County residents could have benefited from distribution of those funds.