Tue, Nov. 29
Suns top Kings 122-117

Devin Booker poured in 44 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game played Monday, Nov. 28 in Sacramento. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 2:47 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for Phoenix, which has won six of seven.

Damion Lee scored 15 points off the bench, hitting three 3-pointers.

