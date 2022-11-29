Suns top Kings 122-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for Phoenix, which has won six of seven.

Damion Lee scored 15 points off the bench, hitting three 3-pointers.