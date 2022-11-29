OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 29
Virtual Reality in Kingman

Fifth-grade students and teachers at Manzanita Elementary School in Kingman got to experience the future of field trips on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Act One courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 29, 2022 5:11 p.m.

Fifth-grade students and teachers at Manzanita Elementary School in Kingman got to experience the future of field trips on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Virtual reality head sets were provided for use by the students by Act One, a non-profit organization based in Phoenix. The head sets transported students to Mexico City, Chicago and Tucson without leaving the classroom, and they learned about the Mexican Mural Movements and the beginning of the mural trend. The final stop on the virtual field trip was a performance by the all-female Mariachi group Las Azaelas at the Fox Tucson Theater. Act One has a goal of bringing the arts to all students in Arizona. In February, through their pilot program of rural outreach, Act One will bring live theater to Kingman students. For more information on bringing Virtual Reality to your school or community organization visit www.act1az.org or email info@act1az.org.

