Worldwide Candle Lighting Day to be observed in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY – Worldwide Candle Lighting Day will be observed in Golden Valley, honoring children who have passed away.

The ceremony is scheduled for the Golden Valley Baptist Church, 100 S. Higley Road, Golden Valley at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

“Anyone who has lost a child, parent, sibling or a friend is welcome,” said Cynde Anthony, one of the co-founders of the ceremony. “And the holidays are especially hard, particularly for children who’ve lost a loved one.”

The main message of the observance is persons who have lost loved ones are not alone.

“When I lost my son 21 years ago, if I didn’t have my faith ... ,” said Anthony. “When you lose a child you almost want to die yourself.”

A speaker will also address the audience, and Alicia Russell, a local singer who lost a child two Christmas holidays ago, will sing a song prior to the ceremony.

In addition, local author Sherri Cullison will sing a song during the remembrance. A PowerPoint presentation will feature slides of photographs of children who have passed on.

Those who submit photos should include the child’s dates acknowledging their lifetimes as well as a brief message commemorating them.

For those who would like to submit a photo, the child’s dates and a brief message can do so through Dec. 4. Submitted photos should be sent to: grainnieaz@outlook.com.

For more information contact Anthony at 928-856-0847.