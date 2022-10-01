Brnovich wants special abortion law session

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special legislative session to let lawmakers provide “additional clarity’’ about which of two abortion laws on the books they want enforced.

In a letter Wednesday to Anni Foster, the governor’s legal counsel, Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden said his office has been arguing in court that a territorial-era statute outlawing virtually all abortions is the law in Arizona except those to save the life of the mother. And he pointed out that SB 1164 signed earlier this year by Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks specifically says it does not repeal the older law.

“However, the governor’s office has not taken a clear legal position on the current state of the law in Arizona,’’ Roysden wrote. And then there’s the fact that Ducey told Capitol Media Services earlier this year he believes SB 1164 supersedes the earlier ban despite a specific provision in the bill to the contrary.

“I think we all want consistency and certainty in the law,’’ Brnovich said in an interview with Capitol Media Services, saying the letter represents the position of his office. “And ultimately, it is up to the governor and the legislature to make any changes they believe are necessary.’’

Even if Ducey does not call lawmakers back to the Capitol, Roysden asked Forster for Ducey to submit a legal brief in the current lawsuit playing out in Pima County about the issue that “clearly outlines’’ the governor’s legal position – and whether he no longer stands by the “express legal intent’’ of SB 1164 which says it does not overrule the older ban,

Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin said the letter is being reviewed.

The letter comes as Brnovich is urging Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson to reject requests to delay implementation of her ruling that the territorial-era state law is the one now in effect.

In new legal filings Brnovich told the judge she reached the right – and only legal – decision after the U.S Supreme Court overturned its 1973 decision declaring that women have a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. She ruled last week that freed Arizona to once again enforce the law that was on the books at the time and never repealed since.

Brnovich also said there’s no reason to delay implementation, pointing out that Planned Parenthood Arizona, which opposed the old law always has been free to file a separate challenge to it.

And Brnovich said there’s another reason she should spurn the request by both Planned Parenthood and Pima County Attorney Laura Conover to delay her ruling.

“Abortion is permanent and results in the termination of an unborn life,’’ he said. All Johnson’s ruling does, Brnovich said, is keep the abortion ban in place while Planned Parenthood either seeks an appeal or files a new challenge to the law and asks for an injunction against its enforcement.

“Neither Planned Parenthood Arizona nor the county attorney give any weight to the interests of the unborn,’’ Brnovich said.

The judge is unlikey to rule before Friday.

In her ruling last week, Johnson said the 1973 state court injunction barring enforcement of the Arizona ban could not stand because it was based on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade. That is now overruled.

She also rejected arguments SB 1164, enacted before the high court voided Roe, superseded the still-on-the-books ban.

Brnovich also denied there is any conflict, saying both SB 1164 and the old law “can (and now do) co-exist, allowing prosecutorial discretion as to which law will be charged when both are violated.’’

In fact, the attorney general acknowledged, the fact that one or both laws are on the books does not mandate any county attorney to actually do anything.

“It does not require them to prosecute anyone,’’ he said. “The county attorneys are free to exercise full and independent prosecutorial discretion in deciding how to enforce Arizona’s various abortion regulations.’’

Brnovich said this is underlined by a statement that Conover made even before the Supreme Court ruling in June that her office will “do everything on our power to ensure that no person seeking or assisting in an abortion will spend the night in jail.’’ He described that as a definitive statement that she will not prosecute abortion-related crimes.

But Conover, in an interview with Capitol Media Services, said that misrepresents her position. What it reflects, she said, is handling of a criminal complaint against a medical provider, not whether charges will be pursued,

“Where we do have some more operational power ... is how we would handle, God-forbid, someone literally being brought in in handcuffs into jail,’’ Conover said.

She said that is unlikely to happen in Tucson where the city council voted in June, even before the Supreme Court ruling, that “no physical arrest will be made by an officer for an alleged violation’’ of state abortion laws. But she said if someone is taken into custody, prosecutors will take care of that at an individual’s initial appearance in court.

“After the initial appearance, we will carefully examine any case brought, in honor of my obligations,’’ Conover said. “But no qualified provider acting in good faith will set in jail while we undertake a careful examination.’’