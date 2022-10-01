Depression not easy to detect

October is National Depression Education and Awareness Month and data conservatively estimates about two out of nine people will face a problem with depression at some point in their lives – some more than others.

Considering there are currently at least 325 million people residing in the U.S., which means there are more than 72 million people who suffer from some sort of depression at any given period of time in America. The population of Earth is 7.324 billion which equates to more than 1.6 billion people who experience depression worldwide.

Even though I consider my life as being happy, stable and extremely comfortable, I too suffer bouts of depression. I understand it is a medical condition I live with on a daily basis, but I do not let it take control my life. Through counseling and the miracle of prescription medications, my life is pretty much normal and on an even keel.



Depression has become a major health problem along with many other disorders that come along with being depressed, according to healthcare professionals. An example is bipolar disorder. You know the type – one minute they are “sweet as pie” and the next moment, they want to rip your head off.

Most people are completely unaware they may be suffering with depression symptoms until they are professionally diagnosed by a healthcare professional. The causes of depression are a colossal concern to physicians or doctors, as they can manifest in a wide range of symptoms.

People don’t have to have a tattoo on their forehead or a Bill Engvall “here's your sign” hanging around their necks saying, “I’M DEPRESSED” because the symptoms are normally more than evident. And for the most part, people do not realize adult depression and teen symptoms of depression are pretty much the same. However, unlike adults, teenagers have difficulty expressing how they're feeling.

Just some of the identifiers or red flags of depression include impulse buying sprees; bed wetting; continually being sad; shyness; irritable to almost everyone and everything; having an appearance that seems to be fearful; thoughts of suicide; alcoholism and drug use; nightmares; suffer from eating disorders and rapid weight gain or loss; panic attacks; being moody; easily becoming violent; having low self-esteem; and last but not least, attempting to commit suicide.

If a person becomes aware or feels they may be suffering from depression, they must not “bottle it up” or “hide it in the closet” in hopes the condition will go away. They need to address their medical condition by sitting down and discussing their problems with friends, family and/or a healthcare professional. One of the better medicines to alleviate depression is to get a hug from a friend or family member and discuss what is bothering them. They don’t realize how much better they will feel after a really good hug and that depression they are experiencing may just drift away.

Although no single cause of depression has been identified, it is generally agreed that genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors may play a role.

Healthcare professionals prefer to observe all symptoms of depression in someone in order to identify the depression treatment before the disease causes more serious issues in one's daily routine. They can prescribe counseling or a variety of medications that are available for treatment of depression.

There is a wealth of information available at the touch of a fingertip on the worldwide web about depression and its causes, and you can find information in brochures at various medical facilities and senior centers.

Take time to do research on the causes and identifiers of depression. Research, implement a good effective program, and feel more relaxed at home, at work and/or in life in general.

The best course of treatment is to seek advice from a health-care professional instead of attempting to treat depression with home-grown remedies.

If friends and family members believe someone is suffering from depression, it would behoove them to bring it to their attention and attempt to steer them on the road to recovery.