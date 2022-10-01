Diet Tip: Avoiding diabetes

What is Type 2 diabetes and am I at risk of having it?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Type 2 diabetes is the body’s inability to produce or utilize insulin to lower blood sugar. There are several risk factors that you want to consider:

If you are overweight or obese. One of the strongest risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes is obesity. Obesity is a condition characterized by the excessive accumulation and storage of fat in the body. Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages, fruit juices other than orange and grapefruit juice, fortified fruit drinks, and Kool-Aid. Researchers found that people who drink more sugar-sweetened beverages or eat fewer whole fruits and vegetables have an increased risk of developing diabetes. Having a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher. (Contact me for a BMI chart.) If you’re female and have a waist circumference of 35 inches or higher. If you’re male and have a waist circumference of 40 inches or higher. If you’re of Latino, Native American, African American or Asian American descent. If you have a family member that has type 2 diabetes. A high-fat diet and lack of exercise puts you at a higher risk of developing the disease. Leading a sedentary lifestyle. Viral infections can at times cause diabetes to develop. If you smoke you have a 44% higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes then a non-smoker. Smoking one pack of cigarettes per day that jumps to a 61% higher chance. The more cigarettes you smoke the higher your risk for developing the disease. Smoking makes diabetes more difficult to control. You are also more likely to have serious health problems if you have diabetes and smoke cigarettes. You are three times more likely to die from cardiovascular-related complications than non-smokers with diabetes. What about alcohol? A Finnish study that took place over a 20-year period concluded that alcohol in moderation can lower the risk of developing diabetes. For men no more than two alcoholic beverages per day. For women no more than one alcoholic beverage per day, with a beverage consisting of 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of hard liquor. If a person drinks more than that per day, they become at risk of developing diabetes. Alcohol can make side-effects of diabetes worse. If you drink do so with caution.

Having just two of the risk factors mentioned here puts you at a much higher risk of developing the disease.

If you find yourself being at risk of developing diabetes that also puts you at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, stroke, high cholesterol, low HDL, high LDL, high triglycerides and different forms of cancer.

If you’re at risk of developing diabetes or already have the disease Diet Center is here to help. Please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.