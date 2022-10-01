OFFERS
Fentanyl seized by narcotics team

Originally Published: October 1, 2022 3:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 4,000 pills laced with fentanyl from a Kingman couple worth $48,000.

Zachary E. Curley, 27 of Kingman, and Kasandra Jane Burnside, 27 of Kingman, were arrested for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs for sale.

The pair were contacted in a traffic stop in Mohave Valley. A pistol was also located in the vehicle.

Curley was also charged with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and weapons violations. Burnside was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.

