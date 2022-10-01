OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Oct. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Letter | Vote no on Prop. 128

Originally Published: October 1, 2022 3:38 p.m.

Your vote on Proposition 128 is one of the most critically important votes that Arizonans will make.

The seemingly insignificant changes shown in the Arizona 2022 General Election publicity pamphlet are in reality a Trojan horse.

The effect, if it passes, will be to open the door for the Legislature (Arizona's senators and representatives) to make changes to an initiative or referendum (an Arizona Peoples’ Law, rather than a law passed by the Legislature) with only a majority vote (one vote more than half of the Legislature), instead of the current legal requirement of a vote by three-fourths of the Legislature.

What this means, if Prop. 128 passes, is that Arizona voters will ultimately be blocked from their No. 1 power in this state.

Even the analysis by the Arizona Legislative Council (made up of seven Democrats and seven Republicans in the Arizona Senate and House) states that this would be the result of the voters' approval of Proposition 128.

Don’t be fooled by the seeming simplicity of the proposed changes. Vote “no” on Prop. 128.

Terris Teale

Green Valley, Arizona

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State