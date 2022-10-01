Obituary | Katherine JoAnn (Jody) Luke

Katherine JoAnn (Jody) Luke, a long-time Kingman, Arizona, resident, passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 91 years young and one month short of her 92nd birthday. Jody was born in Kansas City, MO, in October 1930. She was the eldest daughter of Charles and Katherine Voegele.

Her family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona when she was a young child due to her father’s health. They settled in a rural neighborhood off Camelback Road near the Grand Canal. Jody was an excellent student and was a member of one of the early graduating classes of North High School. Upon graduation, she moved on to Phoenix College.



It was at Phoenix College where she met Sidney Luke who was also a student. They were married in September of 1950 and started their life together. Sid worked for Ford Motor Company at their vehicle testing facility on lower Central Avenue while Jody was a devoted homemaker. While in Phoenix, they welcomed their two older sons, Timothy and Russell.

The family relocated to Kingman, Arizona in 1955 when the new, larger Ford Motor Company Proving Grounds was opened in nearby Yucca, Arizona. During the course of the next few years, sons Dennis and Brian were welcomed into the family.

Many original proving ground families resided in the newly built housing development on Ricca Drive, building lifelong friendships. They resided in Kingman from 1955 until 2010.

The family enjoyed many Arizona activities including camping trips to the White Mountains and the area around Payson, Arizona, and weekend boating trips to Lake Mohave along the Colorado River.

Jody was a devoted Mom and always made sure the boys had everything they needed to be successful in life and school. She volunteered in classrooms and assisted with PTA activities. She, along with our dad, were especially proud that all four boys obtained college degrees and went on to raise families of their own.



Jody was also an avid walker and would rather walk to the grocery store than get in a car and drive. She enjoyed reading in her spare time. Once the boys were out of the house, she volunteered her time at a local thrift store, the library, and pursued other activities.



Jody was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Sid. She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline (Sue) Lute of Cathedral City, California; and sons Tim (Kay) of Blacksburg, Virginia; Russ (Debbie) of Tucson, Arizona; Denny (Lorie) of Farragut, Tennessee, and Brian (Lisa) of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was the proud grandmother of six grandsons and two granddaughters.

Per Mom’s wishes, no public memorial service will be held. To honor her memory, donations can be made to the Mohave Museum of History and Arts (Kingman, Arizona), or your local public library.