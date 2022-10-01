Obituary | Richard Allen Wright

Richard Allen Wright was born on March 16, 1936, in Hampton, Iowa. He passed peacefully on Sept. 26, 2022, in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by his loving family.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 serving honorably until his discharge in 1959. After serving in the Navy, he attended college and eventually came to Kingman as a counselor for Job Corps where he met the love of his life, Zelda Darlene Keller. They married on Sept. 1, 1967, in Kingman, Arizona. They recently celebrated 55 years of everlasting love.

He retired from Mohave County Department of Public Works after 12 years of service.

He enjoyed playing baseball, hiking, collecting and identifying rocks, and watching UFC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Allen Wright and Verdene Lucille Kent (Rash); stepmother Marlys Elaine Wright (Meyer); and twin brother Robert Dale Wright.

He is survived by his wife Zelda, and his daughters Shelley (Eric) Oestmann and Debbie (Brett) Dunham. He is also survived by his sister Jori (Jim) Christopher; his brothers Jim (Raynette) Wright and Jon (Dawn) Wright; sister-in-law Marian Wright; and grandchildren Caleb Oestmann, Emily (Isaac) Suffern and Nicholas Oestmann. Richard also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Kingman First Southern Baptist Church on 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona.