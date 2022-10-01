Obituary | Shelby Lynn Clemens

Shelby Lynn Clemens passed away on Sept. 10, 2022 at the age of 24 in her home in Kingman, Arizona.



Shelby was born on Aug. 11, 1998, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Fritz and Sylvia Clemens. She spent much of her life in Virginia with her parents and sister, as well as in Texas with her grandparents, Pete and Mary Valdez, and their daughter Della, until her father retired to Arizona, where she finished school.

She received her high school diploma and also her GED in 2015 at the age of 17. Shelby always tested on the higher side of Intelligence quotient tests and loved creating complex machines as a child, expressing her logical mathematical intelligence. She was a very determined woman and an even harder worker, pushing through every obstacle she encountered.

She loved listening to music and enjoyed painting, as well as playing softball as a member of the Kingman Falcons Special Olympics softball team for three years, during which she and the team qualified to go to state championships in 2019 and 2021.

Shelby is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Pete and Mary Valdez, and her paternal grandfather, Lloyd “Fritz” Clemens. She is survived by her father, Sgt. Fritz E. Clemens, USA, Ret.; mother Sylvia Clemens, sister Cheyenne Radowski, cousin Della Baas, and grandmother Elizabeth Hogue. Shelby was loved and will very much be missed by several cousins, aunts and uncles.