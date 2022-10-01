Rants and Raves | Oct. 2, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I see the MVD is going to change its drivers test to include things like how to operate the windshield wipers, hazard lights and parking brake. Hopefully they will make them demonstrate how to merge into traffic on the freeways.

As we watch the damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida remember that DeSantis (as a congressman) and Marco Rubio voted against federal aid for New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy because they are blue states! Disgraceful!

Some people who complain about dirt bikes do live in the city. Dirt bikes should not be ridden in neighborhoods.