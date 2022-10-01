Robbins named RCN’s new VP of advertising and marketing

LAKE HAVASU CITY – River City Newspapers, the owner of the Kingman Miner, has announced that David Robbins is its new vice president of advertising and marketing.

Robbins, 57, joined the Lake Havasu City-based publishing company in 2021 as director of advertising and marketing.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles with newspapers in Raleigh, North Carolina; Macon, Georgia; St. Augustine, Florida; and most recently Midland, Texas, where he was general manager of four newspapers in West Texas.

In his new role, Robbins will oversee advertising and marketing for seven daily and weekly newspapers and affiliated publications.

River City Newspapers announced last week that it had purchased five new publications, including the Mohave Valley Daily News, Kingman Miner, Wickenburg Sun, Needles Desert Star and Laughlin Times. The company also prints the daily Today’s News-Herald and the weekly Parker Pioneer.

Robbins said his previous experience in building multimarket teams will be an asset in his new role leading a group of marketing professionals in the tristate area. Digital growth will be a key focus for all markets, he said.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with these new teams and find ways we can leverage our dominant market audience to help local businesses grow and succeed,” Robbins said. “RCN is in a position now to provide the largest audience in the Tristate region to our advertisers in print, digital and specialty publications. We will be able to reach advertisers’ customers and potential customers like no other media company in the market.”



River City Newspapers President and Publisher Rich Macke said Robbins was the perfect choice to lead the organization’s marketing arm following its recent acquisitions.

“David’s vast experience and knowledge of advertising and marketing, along with his successful leadership skills, make him the perfect person to lead River City Newspapers’ advertising division,” Macke said. “I am confident that with him in his new role, we will continue to grow successfully across the region and into the future.”

Robbins is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. He has held senior level leadership roles including general manager and vice president of advertising with Hearst Corporation, The McClatchy Company and Morris Communications.

Robbins lives in Lake Havasu City with his girlfriend Karrie Singer. His adult son, Noah Robbins, lives in the Atlanta area.

River City Newspapers is a partnership between Wick Communications of Sierra Vista and Western News&Info of Prescott.