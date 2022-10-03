OFFERS
Mon, Oct. 03
Lady Vols lose a pair

Originally Published: October 3, 2022 9:31 a.m.

MESA - The Lee Williams High School volleyball team lost its first two games at the Nike TOC tournament on Friday, Sept., 30 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.

The Lady Vols lost a close one to the Holtville (California) Vikings. The set scores were 25-22, 25-22.

Earlier in the day they lost 25-9, 25-18 to Village Christian high school of Los Angeles.

Lee Williams is 5-3 in regular season play. They travel to Bradshaw Mountain for a 6 p.m. game against the Bears on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

