Guest Column | Real Change PAC: INA is not enough

The following is the comment provided by Real Change PAC to the Arizona Department of Water Resources on Mohave County’s request for an Irrigation Nonexpansion Area designation for the Hualapai water basin.

On behalf of the citizens of the Kingman area, we submit our adamant opposition to Mohave County’s request for the Hualapai Basin to be designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area (INA) for the following reasons:

(1) The actual problem is the overdrafting of the Hualapai Basin. Agriculture is only one factor contributing to the problem of pumping more water than what is being replenished by rainfall. The mega-drought is another factor. Unsustainable housing development is another factor. The recent USGS study confirmed that the current rate of overdraft (that will eventually drain our aquifer) is a “right now” reality, not a projected future possibility.

(2) An INA designation does nothing to address the “right now” overconsumption of groundwater that will deplete our aquifer. The INA only prevents future agricultural development from adding additional overdraft. Doing nothing will deplete the aquifer within 100 years. An INA designation will deplete the aquifer within 100 years. The INA designation will yield the exact same outcome as doing nothing.

(3) The only water management plan that addresses the core problem of overdrafting is an Active Management Area (AMA) designation, yet Mohave County governing body refuses to request an AMA. The county manager said “the INA is the course of action we have been fighting for all along, so we’re not going to change course.” Our community is headed toward a depleted aquifer cliff, and our county government refuses to change course.

(4) County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter understands that an AMA is the only protective course of action. This was his response to the June 20 USGS study results presentation: “It just doesn’t make any sense (outside of the active management areas) to have somebody that doesn’t have to go through a planning and zoning process, then they can drill as many wells as they want, as large as they want, they can pump as much water as they want, they don’t have to meter it, and they don’t have to report it to anybody about how much they use. That’s insanity.” What is also insane is how Lingenfelter then voted to request an INA designation, which fails to address all of the issues he had just lamented. [https://youtu.be/ixFf--uE2lk]

(5) The citizenry cannot rely on our local government to properly manage our water resources. Neither Mohave County nor the City of Kingman has even a basic Drought Contingency Plan on file (even though we’re in a multi-decade mega-drought), and they’ve all been aware of the groundwater crisis for many years. Mohave County was declared a drought-related natural disaster zone by the US Department of Agriculture in August of 2020. No plan; no contingency.

(6) We have arrived at this groundwater crisis precisely because of the years of “local control” by a governing body that has refused to implement the following authority that the county has had all along: (1) ARS 11-823, the authority to require county-wide “assured” water supply for new housing development; (2) ARS 11-833, the authority to declare a moratorium on agriculture in areas of the county with ADWR insufficient water certificates; and, (3) county-wide water conservation programs and policies. Mohave County won’t implement these basic, responsible, sustainable groundwater management tools because they don’t want to upset corporate interests. Instead, they make vote after vote to allow high water usage development even when they are fully aware that we do not have the groundwater to sustain the development that we already have.

(7) The City of Kingman’s support of the INA is grossly uninformed and should be disregarded. The city manager confessed at the Sept. 6 public meeting that no research had been done to understand what an AMA is, yet his recommendation was to support the INA.

When Real Change PAC presented the Council with an ADWR fact sheet that clearly showed what an INA will not do, the Kingman City Council still voted to support the INA because they “feel like it’s better than doing nothing,” and they didn’t want to “offend the ADWR director” who was offering “an olive branch” for considering Mohave County’s request for an INA designation. The City of Kingman has no understanding of their leadership role with the ADWR process of an INA or an AMA designation. [https://youtu.be/t37COCkgqR0]

(8) Lastly, an INA will not protect the property values within the Hualapai Basin. When the aquifer runs dry, property values will drop to zero, and Kingman will be a dust-bowl ghost town. In addition, prospective property owners “right now” have a fundamental right to full disclosure about the status of the water supply prior to the purchase of new property. Only the AMA designation will protect this fundamental right-to-know and ensure that a property will retain its value for future generations.

(9) As an additional point, the citizenry should not be forced to do the job of our feckless governing bodies. Both Mohave County and the City of Kingman have stated in their public meetings that the citizens can do the work of a voter ballot initiative with the implied statement: If they don’t like our efforts with an INA.

If the ADWR grants Mohave County’s request for an INA designation the Hualapai Basin is doomed, because there will only be more of the same “local control” that created this mess in the first place. Please reject the request for an INA, and force Mohave County to request an AMA, the only ADWR groundwater management plan that will address the core problem of unsustainable water management.

(J’aime Morgaine is the executive director of Real Change, a non-partisan issue-focused Arizona Standing PAC fighting for common-ground issues across Arizona’s 30th Legislative District. Water Sustainability is the primary core issue that motivates the PAC’s advocacy.)