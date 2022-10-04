Kingman Toastmasters change meeting location

KINGMAN – The Kingman Toastmasters have a new meeting location and time.

The club will be meeting at the Kingman Regional Medical Center at 3269 Stockton Hill Road in the cafeteria’s Mohave Room B at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

“Those who have the desire to improve their communication, presentation and leadership skills are welcome. For information call 909-252-7115 or email edritab4u@gmail.com.