Mohave County Sheriff’s office seek public help in identifying dead man

BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased subject who was located outside of Bullhead City.

According to an MCSO news release, on Aug. 27 at around 1 p.m. deputies and detectives responded to the area of E. Andalman Avenue and Gateway Drive near Katherine Heights outside of Bullhead City in response to a deceased subject located in a wash.

The reporting party advised he had been out riding his UTV when they found the deceased subject.

Due to the condition of the body, the man was unable to be identified and was transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has since provided the following physical description of the deceased:

– white male adult, between the ages of 20 and 40.

– light brown/reddish colored hair.

– approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 230 pounds.

– Size 13 shoes.

After continuous investigations of currently listed missing subjects in Mohave County, detectives are reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying the deceased subject. Anyone with information on this incident or the possible identity of the deceased is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call toll-free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-032782.