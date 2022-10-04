OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Oct. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Mohave County Sheriff’s office seek public help in identifying dead man

The shoe worn by the unidentified man found dead near Bullhead City. (MCSO photo)

The shoe worn by the unidentified man found dead near Bullhead City. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 4, 2022 5:27 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 4, 2022 5:30 PM

BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased subject who was located outside of Bullhead City.

According to an MCSO news release, on Aug. 27 at around 1 p.m. deputies and detectives responded to the area of E. Andalman Avenue and Gateway Drive near Katherine Heights outside of Bullhead City in response to a deceased subject located in a wash.

The reporting party advised he had been out riding his UTV when they found the deceased subject.

Due to the condition of the body, the man was unable to be identified and was transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has since provided the following physical description of the deceased:

– white male adult, between the ages of 20 and 40.

– light brown/reddish colored hair.

– approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 230 pounds.

– Size 13 shoes.

After continuous investigations of currently listed missing subjects in Mohave County, detectives are reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying the deceased subject. Anyone with information on this incident or the possible identity of the deceased is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call toll-free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-032782.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State