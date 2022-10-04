Mohave County Supervisors vote not to appoint constable to fill Cerbat vacancy

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors declined to appoint Edward Carman to fill the vacancy of Cerbat Constable.

Carman, the Cerbat Constable primary election winner, faces no opposition in the November General Election. On Monday, Oct. 3 the board did not approve appointing him to fill the vacancy from Oct. 8 to Dec. 31.

Constables serve documents from the county’s justice and superior court throughout Mohave County, which is the fifth largest county by size in the nation.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said she and her staff looked over constable logs to see the monthly average workload for Constable Mike Cobb, who is covering the Kingman and Cerbat precincts.

Cobb logged 47 total papers served and 49 from the Superior Court in April. Bishop said that papers from the Superior Court are usually served by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. There was also one paper served out of his designated precincts and two constable assists. With Cobb fulfilling his role and handling the extra work, Bishop argued that there was no need for Carman to start early

“I think Constable Cobb has done an outstanding job of doing not only both precinct's workload but, he’s taken on 49 documents that should or could have been served by the sheriff’s office,” Bishop said.

Lake Havasu City Constable Martin Standsberry said that he and other constables need help managing the work due to the vacancy and time it takes to distribute paperwork. Standsberry also pointed out that four of the five constables had their salaries cut and capped at $50,000 based on the board's decision in June.

“I’m asking for help,” Standsberry said. “This money’s been budgeted and approved by the Board of Supervisors to pay for this position.”

Standsberry said he would give community members the contact information of the supervisors if they had complaints about papers not getting served fast enough. However, supervisors argued that people should not run for an elected seat if they can’t keep up with the workload.

“If that’s your area, why would people be calling the Board of Supervisors saying that you can’t do your job?” Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 asked.

Standsberry said in response that constables “get heat” if they can’t get papers served fast enough, and he does not want to be scolded by individuals or the board.

“You run for a job. If you can’t do the job then you need to step down,” Johnson said. “Don’t be putting the onus on the Board of Supervisors.”

Cutline: The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will not appoint an interim Cerbat Constable. The county administration building is pictured. (Miner file photo)