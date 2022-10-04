Northern Arizona Community colleges sign partnership agreement

KINGMAN – The four community college districts in northern Arizona, including Mohave Community College, have entered into a partnership agreement to better serve students.

The presidents of Coconino Community College, Northland Pioneer College, Yavapai College and MCC recently signed an intergovernmental agreement called the Northern Arizona Community College Partnership.

According to an MCC news release, the NACCP calls on the districts to collaborate and combine resources to better serve citizens and communities throughout northern Arizona.

Efforts include sharing college courses to improve student success and completion and enhancing workforce development by utilizing each district's vast array of unique programs.

“My fellow college presidents and I are so pleased to announce this shared vision that will strengthen the community college system for students and communities throughout all of northern Arizona,” Mohave Community College President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said. “Working more closely together to enhance services for everyone and create new academic pathways for students not only makes sense, it makes perfect sense.”

The innovative agreement states that the districts will “exercise efficient and maximal use of available educational resources through common and complementary resources of each institution.” The colleges will specifically focus efforts to collaborate in areas of credit and non-credit offerings, curriculum development, data sharing, business functions, student services and other support services to provide a cooperative higher education network for residents of Northern Arizona which includes Mohave, Navajo, Apache, Yavapai and Coconino counties.

The four northern Arizona college districts will also work together to strengthen their partnerships with K-12 institutions, universities and workforce development partners. Board members from each district have approved the agreement, and the districts began working together under the agreement on Oct.1, 2022.