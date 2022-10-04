Rants and Raves | Oct. 5, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Thanks to the many people in Kingman who came to help us when our truck wouldn’t start in the Walmart parking lot. It was much appreciated. It’s important for people to know there are many nice and caring people in Kingman

Luis Vega column: Are we running out of water? – Great article, Mr. Vega. I wish more people would take it to heart, but “greed” always seems to be the winning factor.

Republicans are calling for America to be a Christian Nationalist country. America was founded on freedom of religious beliefs. Maybe those Republicans should move to Saudi Arabia.

Looks like if you are vocal about the misdeeds of the Democratic Party you will wind up being investigated. First it is the pillow man and now Kelli Ward. Who’s next?

Arizona needs a vaccine for Kelli Ward. She’s a pox on the GOP.

Republican Kelli Ward put together phony electoral slate and sent it to Congress to overturn the will of the people. She and her co-conspirators should be jailed. If allowed to get away with this behavior, they’ll do it again.