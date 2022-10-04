OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 05
Tornado damages 8-10 homes in Williams; no injuries reported

A tornado touched down north of Williams on Monday, damaging about 10 homes in a housing development. (Miner file courtesy photo by Jan Ellwood)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 4, 2022 3:51 p.m.

WILLIAMS – Up to 10 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Monday in northern Arizona, but authorities said there were no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino County around 1:30 p.m.

County officials said 8 to 10 homes were damaged in the Junipine Estates community located 8 miles north of Williams, which is 33 miles west of Flagstaff.

Search and rescue units from the county sheriff's office were conducting “life and property” assessments in the affected community with some downed power lines reported and some homes sustaining roof damage.

