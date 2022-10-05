COVID claims 17 lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – There were just 218 new COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks, but still, 17 additional Mohave County residents perished from the disease.

The numbers were revealed in the monthly coronavirus report issued by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Mohave County is currently classified in the low-transmission category by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID dashboard.

The number of new cases has fallen dramatically, from 1,007 cases between Aug. 3 and Sept. 7, to just 218 from Sept. 8 through Oct. 5.

The locations of cases and deaths are no longer reported by county health officials, who still promote vaccines and boosters as the best way to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

The Arizona Department of Public Health, which still releases weekly coronavirus updates, is reporting 1,548 deaths and 63,723 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago.

AZDHS reported that through Wednesday, 45.8% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave County far below the 74.4% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – about 85,004 – are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic 457,276 tests have been conducted on county residents not counting home-administered tests, and 15.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 38 additional deaths and 3,675 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 5. More than 2,275,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 31,406 have died.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies and physician offices, and have proven effective at preventing severe cases of the disease. Residents age six months and up can now be vaccinated.

The next report from the county will be issued on Wednesday, Nov. 2.