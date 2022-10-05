Structure fire results in no injuries

KINGMAN - The Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a structure fire on Oct.5 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of E. Lass Avenue.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the front door and roof of the house, according to an NAFD news release. The initial attack found a fire in the living room and in the hallway.

There was no one inside the house, and the fire was quickly extinguished. Damage was confined to the rooms of origin.

NAFD responded with three engines, a water tender and a battalion chief. The Kingman Fire Department responded with one ladder truck and a battalion chief.

The fire is currently under investigation with the assistance of Kingman Fire and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.