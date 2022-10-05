OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Three Kingman teenagers arrested for vehicles burglaries and weapons offenses

Originally Published: October 5, 2022 1:41 p.m.

KINGMAN - The Kingman Police Department arrested a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, all from Kingman, on multiple felony charges of burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving weapons.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at about 6:30 a.m. in the 3200blk of Yuma Street. According to a KPD news release, subjects were located and after a short foot pursuit the female juvenile was captured. She was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm.

Additional officers arrived and eventually captured the two male juveniles who had been hiding in the area. Some property stolen from the vehicles has been recovered including multiple firearms. According to law enforcement, all three juveniles admitted their involvement and were booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State