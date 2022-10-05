Three Kingman teenagers arrested for vehicles burglaries and weapons offenses

KINGMAN - The Kingman Police Department arrested a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, all from Kingman, on multiple felony charges of burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving weapons.



On Tuesday, Oct. 4 officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at about 6:30 a.m. in the 3200blk of Yuma Street. According to a KPD news release, subjects were located and after a short foot pursuit the female juvenile was captured. She was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm.

Additional officers arrived and eventually captured the two male juveniles who had been hiding in the area. Some property stolen from the vehicles has been recovered including multiple firearms. According to law enforcement, all three juveniles admitted their involvement and were booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.

