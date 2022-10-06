OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

D’backs finish with 73-88 record

The Arizona Diamondbacks closed out their season with a 4-2 win in Milwaukee with a pair of home runs in the ninth inning in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Diamondbacks manager Tony Lovullo is pictured. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

The Arizona Diamondbacks closed out their season with a 4-2 win in Milwaukee with a pair of home runs in the ninth inning in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Diamondbacks manager Tony Lovullo is pictured. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 6, 2022 3 p.m.

MILWAUKEE - Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 to close out the season on Wednesday.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly struck out seven over six innings as he surpassed the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career. He allowed one run on four hits.

After losing 110 games to tie Baltimore for baseball’s worst record a year ago, the Diamondbacks improved to 73-88 in 2022.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, fanned five to finish with a career-high 243 strikeouts.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State