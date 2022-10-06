D’backs finish with 73-88 record

MILWAUKEE - Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 to close out the season on Wednesday.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly struck out seven over six innings as he surpassed the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career. He allowed one run on four hits.

After losing 110 games to tie Baltimore for baseball’s worst record a year ago, the Diamondbacks improved to 73-88 in 2022.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, fanned five to finish with a career-high 243 strikeouts.