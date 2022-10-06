OFFERS
Lee Williams, Kingman, KAOL face tough opponents at home

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: October 6, 2022 2:54 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 6, 2022 3:04 PM

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams and Kingman high school football teams each play at home on Friday, Oct. 7.

Lee Williams hosts the Apache Junction Prospectors (3-1) at 7 p.m.

The Volunteers are 3-1 on the season and feature an explosive offense led by senior quarterback Troy Edwards. They have won their past three games by a combined margin 147-27.

The Vols are coming off a 49-6 win over North Canyon. Edwards completed 10 of 12 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third. Junior Kruz Yocum gained 59 yards and scored three touchdowns on just five carries.

Apache Junction opened the season with three wins, but lost 28-21 to Coconino last week.

Lee Williams is gunning for a second straight trip to the state playoffs. The first Class 4A rankings will be released on Oct. 11.

Kingman will host Wickenburg (2-4) at 7 p.m. at Kingman High School.

The Bulldogs are hoping to bounce back from a 14-6 loss last week at Parker. Kingman is 4-2, and ranked 17th in the state out of 38 Class 3A teams.

Parker held Kingman sophomore running back Seth Baylon, who has rushed for 547 yards in the first five games, to just 59 yards on 15 carries. Bulldog quarterback Gage Taffolla was 8 of 15 for 117 yards but was intercepted twice.

Wickenburg lost 56-21 to Mohave last week.

Kingman Academy is also 4-2 on the season and ranked 19th out of 46 Class 2A teams. They hosted Tonopah Valley (5-1) on Thursday, Sept. 6 at Kingman High School. Results were not available at press time.

