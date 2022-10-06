MLB playoffs start Friday

The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night.

The postseason begins Friday with a newly created wild-card round. All four series are best two of three with the higher seed hosting every game.

In the National League, it’s Padres-Mets and Phillies-Cardinals. In the American League, it’s Mariners-Blue Jays and Rays-Guardians.

All four matchups are scheduled to end Sunday. The best-of-five Division Series in both leagues begin Oct. 11.

The Yankees will host the Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner in Game 1. Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros start at home against the Seattle-Toronto winner.

In the NL, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Mets-San Diego winner. The Braves will play the St. Louis-Philadelphia winner.