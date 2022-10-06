Mohave Community College offers Early Start Scholarship

MOHAVE COUNTY – The path to an affordable education can start at Mohave Community College, especially with the Early Start Scholarship.

The scholarship provides Arizona high school juniors and seniors, GED recipients and home-school high school students 10 free credit hours of college classes.

“The Early Start Scholarship can help high school students meet pre-requisite classes for health profession programs and general education classes that can be transferred to a university,” Recruitment Manager Tiffany Gaffney said in an MCC news release.

Gaffney said this will assist with their intended program or degree, and they’ll spend less time in college.



The scholarship can save over $800 in tuition. GED recipients are eligible for this scholarship the semester following completion of a GED and must utilize this scholarship within one calendar year of GED completion.



The College offers over 80 associate and degree options. Classes provide students with the skills, training and education they need for rewarding careers, and an academic foundation to go on to a university for a bachelor’s degree or higher.



“Starting at MCC means smaller class sizes which provide students with one-on-one time with instructors and a hands-on learning experience,” the college wrote.



To get started, students can meet with an adviser, a student services technician or a recruiter for help. For more information about the Early Start Scholarship, visit www.Mohave.edu/early-start or call MCC Connect at 866-664-2832.

