Subscribe Now
Thu, Oct. 06
Monkeypox has now infected about 10 in Mohave County

The monkeypox virus is pictured. (Adobe image)

The monkeypox virus is pictured. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 6, 2022 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – While the numbers are low, monkeypox has slowly spread to almost 10 Mohave County residents.

Mohave County Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer told the Mohave County Board of Health on Sept. 28 that more individuals had been diagnosed with monkeypox, with the average age of the infected being in their 40s.

Male and female residents have been infected, with some cases being acquired outside of the county.

“I do expect there will be more cases,” Scherzer said.

The risk of getting monkeypox is low and county officials feel equipped to handle cases. The first case in the county was reported in August.

Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores and bodily fluids. Health officials have said that it also spreads from contact with objects or fabrics used by someone who has monkeypox, sexual contact or prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox can cause a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and most notably a rash. The rash can start around the face and mouth and spread across the body. The average illness lasts two-to-four weeks.

According to the federak Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 26,049 reported cases and two deaths since Sept. 30 in the United States. Globally 70,420 cases have been reported. Vaccine data for Arizona had not been reported to the CDC as of Thursday, Oct. 6.

