Oct. 06
Thu, Oct. 06
Weather
Presentation on turquoise planned at Kingman Library

The program “For the Love of Turquoise” will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 6, 2022 5:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman, along with Our Time Our History and the AZ Humanities, will host Carrie Cannon for a “For the Love of Turquoise” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch.

Cannon is a member of the Kiowa tribe of Oklahoma and is of Oglala Lakota descent. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology, and an M.S. in Resource Management. She is currently employed as an ethnobotanist for the Hualapai Department of Cultural Resources.

Turquoise has a long tradition in Native cultures of the Southwest of holding special significance to specific tribes, organizers wrote in a news release.

In the southwest, where this iconic art form has been used decoratively for millennia, turquoise has a compelling story of its own. “This talk explores a long tradition of distinctive cultural styles, history and transition of this wondrous stone,” organizers wrote.

