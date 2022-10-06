OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Route 66 historian Jim Hinckley embarks on his ‘Heartland Tour’

Kingman historian Jim Hinckley will embark on his Heartland Tour on Oct. 14. Hinckley is shown handing out souvenirs. (Courtesy photo)

Kingman historian Jim Hinckley will embark on his Heartland Tour on Oct. 14. Hinckley is shown handing out souvenirs. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 6, 2022 5:13 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 6, 2022 5:42 PM

KINGMAN – Internationally acclaimed author and historian Jim Hinckley of Jim Hinckley’s America is launching his Heartland Tour on Oct. 14.

It will include a presentation about the role of Route 66 tourism in historic district revitalization at the Miles of Possibility Conference in Pontiac, Illinois.

He will also make a presentation entitled Trails, Rails & Route 66 at the museum and library in Atlanta, Illinois on the evening of Oct. 18.

During the conference there will also be a book signing at Home Again on Route 66 in Pontiac from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.

During the tour Hinckley will be recording interviews and programs for the podcasts Coffee with Jim and Car Talk from The Main Street of America, as well as the Jim Hinckley’s America YouTube channel. Also on the schedule is research and photography for pending books, feature articles and presentations.

The tour, sponsored in part by the City of Tucumcari, is also a Jim Hinckley’s America contest organized in limited partnership with his publishers. Winners will receive a copy of one of Hinckley’s latest books – “Murder and Mayhem on The Main Street of America: Tales from Bloody 66” published by Rio Nuevo Publishers, or “Here We Are … On Route 66 and Backroads of Route 66” from Motorbooks.

The contest is designed to inspire road trips and encourage people to discover America. It centers on the hashtag #jimhinckleyamerica and spotting Hinckley on the road during the tour.

In addition to a chance to win books, Hinckley will be providing Route 66 souvenirs donated by the Kingman Route 66 Association, the Route 66 Yacht Club, and other sponsors. Details and information are posted on the Jim Hinckley’s America website.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State