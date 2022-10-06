Route 66 historian Jim Hinckley embarks on his ‘Heartland Tour’

KINGMAN – Internationally acclaimed author and historian Jim Hinckley of Jim Hinckley’s America is launching his Heartland Tour on Oct. 14.

It will include a presentation about the role of Route 66 tourism in historic district revitalization at the Miles of Possibility Conference in Pontiac, Illinois.

He will also make a presentation entitled Trails, Rails & Route 66 at the museum and library in Atlanta, Illinois on the evening of Oct. 18.

During the conference there will also be a book signing at Home Again on Route 66 in Pontiac from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.

During the tour Hinckley will be recording interviews and programs for the podcasts Coffee with Jim and Car Talk from The Main Street of America, as well as the Jim Hinckley’s America YouTube channel. Also on the schedule is research and photography for pending books, feature articles and presentations.

The tour, sponsored in part by the City of Tucumcari, is also a Jim Hinckley’s America contest organized in limited partnership with his publishers. Winners will receive a copy of one of Hinckley’s latest books – “Murder and Mayhem on The Main Street of America: Tales from Bloody 66” published by Rio Nuevo Publishers, or “Here We Are … On Route 66 and Backroads of Route 66” from Motorbooks.

The contest is designed to inspire road trips and encourage people to discover America. It centers on the hashtag #jimhinckleyamerica and spotting Hinckley on the road during the tour.

In addition to a chance to win books, Hinckley will be providing Route 66 souvenirs donated by the Kingman Route 66 Association, the Route 66 Yacht Club, and other sponsors. Details and information are posted on the Jim Hinckley’s America website.