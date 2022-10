KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have adoptable dogs at this year’s Oktoberfest celebration.

Friends will be at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., from 2 p.m. until dusk on Friday, Oct. 7 with dog merchandise for sale. They will also be at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 with a variety of adoptable dogs.